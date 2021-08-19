Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One Killed, Several Injured As Police Open Fire On Religious Gathering Of Shiites In Sokoto (PHOTOS)
News photo The Trent  - Officers of the Nigerian Police Force have violently disrupted a religious gathering of Shiites in Sokoto. One has died as police opened fire on the crowd of Shiites on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Several has been injured in the violent disruption.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured Sahara Reporters:
Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured
One Dead, Many Injured As Nigeria Police Open Fire, Violently Disrupt Protest By Shiites In Sokoto SaharaTV:
One Dead, Many Injured As Nigeria Police Open Fire, Violently Disrupt Protest By Shiites In Sokoto
Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured Online Nigeria:
Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured
Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured (Photos) Republican Nigeria:
Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured (Photos)
Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured (Photos) Gist 36:
Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured (Photos)
Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured (Photos) Edujandon:
Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured (Photos)
Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured (Photos) Tori News:
Police Attack Shiites’ Procession In Sokoto, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured (Photos)


   More Picks
1 I will not exit government as a failure- President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Don't Engage In Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices, Bawa Warns Banks - News Break, 23 hours ago
4 Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
6 Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 NPDC resumes operation at OML 11 after legal victory over Shell - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up - The Cable, 1 hour ago
9 COVID-19 cases plummet in Nigeria with eight new deaths - PM News, 16 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info