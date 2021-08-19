One Killed, Several Injured As Police Open Fire On Religious Gathering Of Shiites In Sokoto (PHOTOS) The Trent - Officers of the Nigerian Police Force have violently disrupted a religious gathering of Shiites in Sokoto. One has died as police opened fire on the crowd of Shiites on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Several has been injured in the violent disruption.



