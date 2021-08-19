Communications Ministry, Agencies Generate N1.05trn in Two Years

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
I will not exit government as a failure- President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
Don't Engage In Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices, Bawa Warns Banks - News Break,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
5
|
Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija,
9 hours ago
|
6
|
Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation - News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
NPDC resumes operation at OML 11 after legal victory over Shell - PM News,
15 hours ago
|
8
|
Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up - The Cable,
1 hour ago
|
9
|
COVID-19 cases plummet in Nigeria with eight new deaths - PM News,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit,
10 hours ago