Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Don't Engage In Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices, Bawa Warns Banks
News photo News Break  - Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has sought greater collaboration with financial institutions in the country

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: EFCC boss warns banks against election financing, forex malpractices The Nation:
2023: EFCC boss warns banks against election financing, forex malpractices
EFCC:
Bawa Engages Bank Chiefs, Warns against Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices
2023: EFCC warns banks on election financing, others Ripples Nigeria:
2023: EFCC warns banks on election financing, others
Forex Fraud: EFCC Threatens Banks With Prosecution Biz Watch Nigeria:
Forex Fraud: EFCC Threatens Banks With Prosecution
EFCC warns against fraudulent election financing, forex malpractices — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
EFCC warns against fraudulent election financing, forex malpractices — NEWSVERGE
2023 elections: EFCC boss warns banks against election financing, forex malpractices The Eagle Online:
2023 elections: EFCC boss warns banks against election financing, forex malpractices
EFCC Boss warns Bank Chiefs against Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Fraud Prompt News:
EFCC Boss warns Bank Chiefs against Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Fraud
EFCC To Banks: Report Any Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices The Nigeria Lawyer:
EFCC To Banks: Report Any Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices
EFCC to Banks: Report any fraudulent election financing, forex malpractices Daily Nigerian:
EFCC to Banks: Report any fraudulent election financing, forex malpractices
Bawa Engages Bank Chiefs, Warns against Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices Paradise News:
Bawa Engages Bank Chiefs, Warns against Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices
EFCC warns banks against 2023 election financing, forex malpractices 1st for Credible News:
EFCC warns banks against 2023 election financing, forex malpractices
EFCC Warns Banks Directors Against Election Financing, Forex Malpractice Investor King:
EFCC Warns Banks Directors Against Election Financing, Forex Malpractice
2023 elections: EFCC warns banks against election financing, forex malpractices The Point:
2023 elections: EFCC warns banks against election financing, forex malpractices
Report fraudulent election financing and forex malpractices, EFCC tells banks Within Nigeria:
Report fraudulent election financing and forex malpractices, EFCC tells banks
2023: EFCC Issues Stern Warning To Banks Over Election Financing, Forex Fraud Naija News:
2023: EFCC Issues Stern Warning To Banks Over Election Financing, Forex Fraud


   More Picks
1 I will not exit government as a failure- President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Don't Engage In Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices, Bawa Warns Banks - News Break, 23 hours ago
4 Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
6 Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 NPDC resumes operation at OML 11 after legal victory over Shell - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up - The Cable, 1 hour ago
9 COVID-19 cases plummet in Nigeria with eight new deaths - PM News, 16 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info