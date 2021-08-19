Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation
News photo News Diary Online  - (Photo: The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari (middle) flanked by members of the Board of the NNPC [...]

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Kyari Tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Board on Fuel Importation Independent:
Kyari Tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Board on Fuel Importation
Kyari Tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on Fuel Importation The Genius Media:
Kyari Tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on Fuel Importation
Kyari Tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board On Fuel Importation Global Village Extra:
Kyari Tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board On Fuel Importation
Kyari Tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on Fuel Importation Observers Times:
Kyari Tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on Fuel Importation
Kyari Tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on Fuel Importation Mega News:
Kyari Tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on Fuel Importation
Kyari Charges NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board On Fuel Importation Naija News:
Kyari Charges NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board On Fuel Importation


   More Picks
1 Updated: IBB, Obasanjo, Saraki, Secondus, others in closed-door meeting, photos emerge - Legit, 1 day ago
2 Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 ICPC arraigns University of Calabar dean over N20.6m fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I love being watched when making love – Angel [Video] - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 SMEs have potential to reduce unemployment, enhance economic growth – CBN - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney's response to Pere's confrontation was staged, says Saga - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Listen to your wives. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info