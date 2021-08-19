Post News
News at a Glance
Hushpuppi: Court declines ex-parte motion to stop Abba Kyari's extradition
Vanguard News
- …orders service of processes on Police, AGF By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA–The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has rejected an ex-parte application for an
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Court Rejects Group’s Petition To Stop Extradition Of Abba Kyari
This Day:
Hushpuppi: Court Refuses to Stop Abba Kari’s Extradition to US
The Will:
HUSHPUPPIGATE: Court Rejects Order Seeking To Restrain Arrest, Extradition Of DCP Abba Kyari
The Street Journal:
Hushpuppi: Court Declines Ex-Parte Motion To Stop Abba Kyari’s Extradition
Affairs TV:
Hushpuppi: Court Declines Ex-parte Motion to Stop Abba Kyari’s Extradition
Global Village Extra:
Court Rejects Group’s Petition To Stop Extradition Of DCP Kyari
Naija News:
Hushpuppi: Court Declines Request To Stop Abba Kyari’s Extradition
Within Nigeria:
Hushpuppi: Court refuses to stop Abba Kyari’s extradition to US
More Picks
1
Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation -
News Diary Online,
14 hours ago
3
Taliban leader orders release of political detainees | Foreign | herald.ng -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
4
Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
'My wife is a serial criminal' - Man begs court to dissolve 10-year-old marriage -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Nigeria Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases In Seven Months -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
8
“I Won’t Leave Nigeria In Crisis” – Buhari Vows To Do Whatever It Takes To Fix The Country -
Kanyi Daily,
15 hours ago
9
UEFA announces 3 nominees for 2021 Men's Player of the Year Awards -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
One moment please...