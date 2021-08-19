Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Underaged Fulani Herders, Who Threatened Woman Farmer With Cutlass, Arrested With 49 Cows And Dad In Ondo
The Will  - August 20, (THEWILL) - The Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, have arrested two underaged herders and 49 cows. Also arrested is Ibrahim Musa, 52-year-old father of the underaged herders.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

