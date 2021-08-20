Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video
News photo Legit  - Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda recently bought himself a brand new Range Rover just weeks after splashing millions on a Mercedes Benz. Read more online.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer, Bella Shmurda acquires new Range Rover SUV (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Singer, Bella Shmurda acquires new Range Rover SUV (Video)
Bella Shmurda splashes millions on new Range Rover two months after buying Benz (Video) Correct NG:
Bella Shmurda splashes millions on new Range Rover two months after buying Benz (Video)
Bella Shmurda acquires new Range Rover SUV Lailas News:
Bella Shmurda acquires new Range Rover SUV
Singer, Bella Shmurda acquires new Range Rover SUV (Video) Gist Reel:
Singer, Bella Shmurda acquires new Range Rover SUV (Video)
Bella Shmurda Buys New Range Rover SUV Republican Nigeria:
Bella Shmurda Buys New Range Rover SUV
Bella Shmurda Buys New Range Rover SUV GL Trends:
Bella Shmurda Buys New Range Rover SUV
Singer, Bella Shmurda acquires new Range Rover SUV (Video) Luci Post:
Singer, Bella Shmurda acquires new Range Rover SUV (Video)
Singer, Bella Shmurda acquires new Range Rover SUV (Video) Naija Parrot:
Singer, Bella Shmurda acquires new Range Rover SUV (Video)
Bella Shmurda Buys New Range Rover SUV Gist 36:
Bella Shmurda Buys New Range Rover SUV
Bella Shmurda Buys New Range Rover SUV Tori News:
Bella Shmurda Buys New Range Rover SUV


   More Picks
1 I will not exit government as a failure- President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Don't Engage In Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices, Bawa Warns Banks - News Break, 23 hours ago
4 Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
6 Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 NPDC resumes operation at OML 11 after legal victory over Shell - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up - The Cable, 2 hours ago
9 COVID-19 cases plummet in Nigeria with eight new deaths - PM News, 16 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info