Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Full list: Messi, Ronaldo missing as UEFA nominates players, coaches for awards
News photo The Punch  - Full list: Messi, Ronaldo missing as UEFA nominates players, coaches for awards

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UEFA announces 3 nominees for 2021 Men Daily Post:
UEFA announces 3 nominees for 2021 Men's Player of the Year Awards
UEFA Announces 3 Nominees For 2021 Men’s Player Of The Year Awards Naija Loaded:
UEFA Announces 3 Nominees For 2021 Men’s Player Of The Year Awards
Kante, Jorginho, De Bryune top UEFA best player of the year award PM News:
Kante, Jorginho, De Bryune top UEFA best player of the year award
UEFA shortlists 3 nominees for 2021 Men’s Player of the Year Awards Daily Nigerian:
UEFA shortlists 3 nominees for 2021 Men’s Player of the Year Awards
UEFA announces 3 nominees for 2021 Men’s Player of the Year Awards | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
UEFA announces 3 nominees for 2021 Men’s Player of the Year Awards | Ladun Liadi's Blog
UEFA Announces 3 Nominees For 2021 Men’s Player Of The Year Awards Republican Nigeria:
UEFA Announces 3 Nominees For 2021 Men’s Player Of The Year Awards
Messi, Ronaldo Not Among Top Three Nominees For UEFA Men’s Player Of The Year Fresh Reporters:
Messi, Ronaldo Not Among Top Three Nominees For UEFA Men’s Player Of The Year
Nominees revealed for 2020/21 UEFA Player of the Year Awards Edujandon:
Nominees revealed for 2020/21 UEFA Player of the Year Awards
UEFA Announces 3 Nominees For 2021 Men’s Player Of The Year Awards Tori News:
UEFA Announces 3 Nominees For 2021 Men’s Player Of The Year Awards
UEFA Men’s Player Of The Year: Messi, Ronaldo Omitted From Top 3 Nominees | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
UEFA Men’s Player Of The Year: Messi, Ronaldo Omitted From Top 3 Nominees | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 I will not exit government as a failure- President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Don't Engage In Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices, Bawa Warns Banks - News Break, 23 hours ago
4 Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
6 Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 NPDC resumes operation at OML 11 after legal victory over Shell - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up - The Cable, 2 hours ago
9 COVID-19 cases plummet in Nigeria with eight new deaths - PM News, 16 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info