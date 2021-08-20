Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


South-west has lost over N3 billion as ransom paid to bandits and kidnappers in four years - Gani Adams
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has alleged that the South-west has lost over N3 billion as ransom paid to bandits and kidnappers in four years.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kidnapping: Over N3bn ransom paid, 400 persons affected in South West – Gani Adams Daily Post:
Kidnapping: Over N3bn ransom paid, 400 persons affected in South West – Gani Adams
South-West has paid N3bn as ransom to kidnappers in two years, says Gani Adams Nigerian Tribune:
South-West has paid N3bn as ransom to kidnappers in two years, says Gani Adams
South-West Residents Paid N3billion Ransoms To Bandits In Two Years – Gani Adams Sahara Reporters:
South-West Residents Paid N3billion Ransoms To Bandits In Two Years – Gani Adams
S/West victims of kidnapping paid N3bn ransom in 2yrs – Gani Adams Daily Trust:
S/West victims of kidnapping paid N3bn ransom in 2yrs – Gani Adams
S-West lost over N3bn as ransom to kidnappers — Gani Adams Vanguard News:
S-West lost over N3bn as ransom to kidnappers — Gani Adams
South-West Lost Over N3bn As Ransom To Bandits In Four Years – Gani Adams Naija Loaded:
South-West Lost Over N3bn As Ransom To Bandits In Four Years – Gani Adams
Gani Adams: South-West Lost Over N3bn As Ransom To Bandits In Four Years Information Nigeria:
Gani Adams: South-West Lost Over N3bn As Ransom To Bandits In Four Years
South-West Residents Paid N3billion Ransoms To Bandits Hope for Nigeria:
South-West Residents Paid N3billion Ransoms To Bandits
S/West Lost Over N3bn To Ransom In Four Years – Gani Adams Independent:
S/West Lost Over N3bn To Ransom In Four Years – Gani Adams
Insecurity: South-West has lost over N3b to ransom within four years - Gani Adams The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: South-West has lost over N3b to ransom within four years - Gani Adams
Gani Adams says victims of kidnapping in Southwest pay over N3b to bandits in 4 years Pulse Nigeria:
Gani Adams says victims of kidnapping in Southwest pay over N3b to bandits in 4 years
Victims of kidnapping in Southwest paid over N3b to bandits in four years - Gani Adams The News Guru:
Victims of kidnapping in Southwest paid over N3b to bandits in four years - Gani Adams
Over N3Billion Ransom Paid For Kidnapping, 400 Persons Affected In South West – Gani Adams Online Nigeria:
Over N3Billion Ransom Paid For Kidnapping, 400 Persons Affected In South West – Gani Adams
South-west lost over N3bn as ransom to bandits in four years, says Gani Adams Within Nigeria:
South-west lost over N3bn as ransom to bandits in four years, says Gani Adams


   More Picks
1 I will not exit government as a failure- President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Don't Engage In Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices, Bawa Warns Banks - News Break, 23 hours ago
4 Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
6 Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 NPDC resumes operation at OML 11 after legal victory over Shell - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up - The Cable, 2 hours ago
9 COVID-19 cases plummet in Nigeria with eight new deaths - PM News, 16 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info