Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun – Boma
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, Boma has revealed that Angel told him she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun. Boma told Saga, Cross and Pere that he can never take Angel serious in the house.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#BBNaija: “Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriends for fun” – Boma (Video) Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija: “Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriends for fun” – Boma (Video)
BBNaija: Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun – Boma Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun – Boma
#BBNaija: “Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriends for fun” – Boma (Video) Naija Parrot:
#BBNaija: “Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriends for fun” – Boma (Video)
#BBNaija 2021: “Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriends for fun” – Boma (Video) Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: “Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriends for fun” – Boma (Video)
Angel Told Me She Snatches People’s Boyfriend For Fun – Boma (Video) Gist 36:
Angel Told Me She Snatches People’s Boyfriend For Fun – Boma (Video)
Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun – Boma See Naija:
Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun – Boma
BBNaija 2021: “Angel Said To Me She Takes Pleasure In Snatching People’s Boyfriends” – Boma (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
BBNaija 2021: “Angel Said To Me She Takes Pleasure In Snatching People’s Boyfriends” – Boma (VIDEO)
#BBNaija: Boma Warns Male Housemates About Angel(Video) Gist Lovers:
#BBNaija: Boma Warns Male Housemates About Angel(Video)
VIDEO: Boma Exposes Angel’s Plan To Snatch Some Female Housemates’ Boyfriends Bukas Blog:
VIDEO: Boma Exposes Angel’s Plan To Snatch Some Female Housemates’ Boyfriends
BBNaija: Angel Told Me She Snatches People’s Boyfriend For Fun – Boma (Video) Tori News:
BBNaija: Angel Told Me She Snatches People’s Boyfriend For Fun – Boma (Video)


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Why I suspect Liquorose, Emmanuel for missing condom – Maria - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija, 16 hours ago
4 NPDC resumes operation at OML 11 after legal victory over Shell - PM News, 22 hours ago
5 COVID-19 cases plummet in Nigeria with eight new deaths - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 Dangote, MTN, Access Bank, Transcorp, others to build 794km road with tax credit – FG - Business Hilights, 14 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun – Boma - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 Images from special pre-wedding dinner of Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
10 LASU student activist shot dead by suspected robbers in Lagos 6 months after his wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info