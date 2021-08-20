Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG: We’re getting closer to an agreement with Twitter
News photo The Cable  - The federal government says Twitter has agreed to seven out of the 10 demands it made to lift the suspension on the social media platform...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Why I suspect Liquorose, Emmanuel for missing condom – Maria - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija, 16 hours ago
4 NPDC resumes operation at OML 11 after legal victory over Shell - PM News, 22 hours ago
5 COVID-19 cases plummet in Nigeria with eight new deaths - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 Dangote, MTN, Access Bank, Transcorp, others to build 794km road with tax credit – FG - Business Hilights, 14 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun – Boma - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 Images from special pre-wedding dinner of Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero - Daily Trust, 15 hours ago
10 LASU student activist shot dead by suspected robbers in Lagos 6 months after his wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
