CAC digitisation: Registrar allays fears of staff job losses
News photo The Guardian  - The Registrar GeneralChief Executive Officer of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has allayed fears that some staff of the Commission might lose their jobs because of the ongoing digitisation of its registry operations.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

