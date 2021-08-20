Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''Don't look at social media for a husband.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The wife of the General-Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Folu Adeboye, has cautioned singles ladies against searching for a life partner on Instagram or social media. 

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Don Yaba Left Online:
"Don't look at social media for a husband, let God choose for you" – Pastor Folu Adeboye advises single ladies
“Stop looking at social media for husband. AY Naija NG:
“Stop looking at social media for husband.
Edujandon:
'Don't Look At Social Media For A Husband, Allow God Choose For You''- Pastor Folu Adeboye Tells Single Ladies
Tori News:
'Don't Look At Social Media For A Husband, Allow God Choose For You''- Pastor Folu Adeboye Tells Single Ladies


   More Picks
1 Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija, 22 hours ago
2 Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Dangote, MTN, Access Bank, Transcorp, others to build 794km road with tax credit – FG - Business Hilights, 20 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun – Boma - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Full list: Messi, Ronaldo missing as UEFA nominates players, coaches for awards - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Images from special pre-wedding dinner of Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
8 100 APC members sue party, asks court to dissolve the 13-member caretaker committee led by Governor Buni - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Why FG can't prosecute repentant insurgents -Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Twitter agrees to seven out of ten demands – Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info