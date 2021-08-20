Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dollar Bribes Received By Nigeria’s Senate President, Lawan, House Speaker Gbajabiamila, Other Lawmakers To Pass Controversial Petroleum Bill
News photo Infotrust News  - Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila were paid in dollars (millions of naira) to ensure the passage of the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently signed into law by ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

