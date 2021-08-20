Reactions Trail Leaked Divorce Document Filed By Rudeboy’s Wife, Anita Republican Nigeria - Anita and Rudeboy Many Nigerians on social media have continued to react to the leaked divorce document filed by Anita Okoye, wife of Nigerian music superstar, Peter Okoye known by his stage name, Rudeboy. DAILY POST had reported that a petition which ...



News Credibility Score: 70%