We're getting nearer to an agreement with Twitter - Lai Mohammed
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has announced that Twitter has agreed to seven out of the 10 demands it made to lift the suspension on the social media platform in Nigeria. The Minister said this in Washington DC during his on-going ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

