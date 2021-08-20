Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NSCDC arrest tricycle rider while allegedly kidnapping pupils in Katsina
News photo Daily Post  - A 35-year-old man has been arrested for trying to kidnap two pupils of Family Support Programme Primary and Secondary School, GRA, Katsina. The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, DSC Mohammed Tukur, paraded ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
