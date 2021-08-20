Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up
The Cable
- Jumoke Oyeleke, the 25-year-old salesgirl allegedly killed by a stray bullet during a 'Yoruba Nation' rally in Lagos has been buried.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Yoruba Nation rally: Family to bury slain salesgirl in Lagos today
The Nation:
Lady killed during Lagos ‘Yoruba Nation’ rally buried amid tears
The Herald:
Yoruba Nation Rally: Family To Bury Slain Salesgirl In Lagos Friday
PM News:
Jumoke Oyeleke killed during Lagos Yoruba nation rally buried
Edujandon:
Sachet water seller who Was Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally Buried In Lagos
Gist 36:
Jumoke Oyeleke Who Was Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally Buried In Lagos
Anaedo Online:
Yoruba Nation Rally Victim, Buried In Lagos (Video)
Republican Nigeria:
Jumoke Oyeleke Who Was Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally Buried In Lagos
Politics Nigeria:
Yoruba Nation rally victim, Jumoke Oyeleke buried in Lagos [VIDEO]
Affairs TV:
Salesgirl Killed by Stray Bullet at Yoruba Nation Rally to be Buried Today
Tori News:
Jumoke Oyeleke Who Was Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally Buried In Lagos
More Picks
1
I will not exit government as a failure- President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Don't Engage In Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices, Bawa Warns Banks -
News Break,
23 hours ago
4
Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! -
Bella Naija,
9 hours ago
6
Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
7
NPDC resumes operation at OML 11 after legal victory over Shell -
PM News,
15 hours ago
8
Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up -
The Cable,
2 hours ago
9
COVID-19 cases plummet in Nigeria with eight new deaths -
PM News,
16 hours ago
10
Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video -
Legit,
10 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
