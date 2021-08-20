Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WAEC certificate holders can't govern Anambra, says Soludo
News photo Daily Post  - The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Chukwuma Soludo has chided his fellow governorship candidates for declaring only WAEC

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anambra has gone beyond being governed by Vanguard News:
Anambra has gone beyond being governed by 'WASC holder' - Soludo
Anambra too sophisticated for WASSCE holder to govern –Soludo The Punch:
Anambra too sophisticated for WASSCE holder to govern –Soludo
You Can’t Govern Anambra With Primary School Certificate – Soludo Independent:
You Can’t Govern Anambra With Primary School Certificate – Soludo
"You Can’t Govern Anambra With Only WAEC Certificate" - Soludo Tells Opponents Kanyi Daily:
"You Can’t Govern Anambra With Only WAEC Certificate" - Soludo Tells Opponents


   More Picks
1 Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija, 22 hours ago
2 Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Dangote, MTN, Access Bank, Transcorp, others to build 794km road with tax credit – FG - Business Hilights, 20 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun – Boma - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Full list: Messi, Ronaldo missing as UEFA nominates players, coaches for awards - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Images from special pre-wedding dinner of Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
8 100 APC members sue party, asks court to dissolve the 13-member caretaker committee led by Governor Buni - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Why FG can't prosecute repentant insurgents -Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Twitter agrees to seven out of ten demands – Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info