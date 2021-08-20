Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Afghanistan: Ortom likens Buhari’s security tactics to that of Talibans
News photo Daily Post  - The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has likened President Muhammadu Buhari’s method of tackling insecurity in Nigeria to that of the Taliban, the terrorist group which recently took over Afghanistan. Governor Ortom made the remark on Friday in a ...

13 hours ago
