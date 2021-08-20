Plateau Killings: NANS, Group Evacuate 279 FCT Students From Jos

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
Dangote, MTN, Access Bank, Transcorp, others to build 794km road with tax credit – FG - Business Hilights,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
BBNaija: Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun – Boma - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
Full list: Messi, Ronaldo missing as UEFA nominates players, coaches for awards - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Images from special pre-wedding dinner of Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero - Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
100 APC members sue party, asks court to dissolve the 13-member caretaker committee led by Governor Buni - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Why FG can't prosecute repentant insurgents -Lai Mohammed - The Punch,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
Twitter agrees to seven out of ten demands – Nigerian govt - Daily Post,
20 hours ago