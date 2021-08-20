Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Plateau Killings: NANS, Group Evacuate 279 FCT Students From Jos
News photo Independent  - ABUJA – An indigenous organization under the auspices of Abuja Original Youths Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), in collaboration with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), have evacuated over 270 students who are natives and residents ...

12 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija, 22 hours ago
2 Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Dangote, MTN, Access Bank, Transcorp, others to build 794km road with tax credit – FG - Business Hilights, 20 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Angel told me she snatches people’s boyfriend for fun – Boma - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Full list: Messi, Ronaldo missing as UEFA nominates players, coaches for awards - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Images from special pre-wedding dinner of Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
8 100 APC members sue party, asks court to dissolve the 13-member caretaker committee led by Governor Buni - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Why FG can't prosecute repentant insurgents -Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Twitter agrees to seven out of ten demands – Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
