Afenifere kicks against FG’s grazing reserves programme

Afenifere kicks against FG’s grazing reserves programme



The Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has said the moves by President Muhammadu Buhari to retrieve 368 grazing reserves in 25 out of the 36 states in the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAfenifere kicks against FG’s grazing reserves programmeThe Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has said the moves by President Muhammadu Buhari to retrieve 368 grazing reserves in 25 out of the 36 states in the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%