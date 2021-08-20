World Athletics U-20: Onwuzurike, Ofili Qualify For Men And Women’s 200m Final Complete Sports - Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike laid down a marker for the men’s 200m final when he ran a wind-aided 20.13 seconds as he aims to become the sixth Nigerian to qualify for the half lap final at the World Athletics U-20 Championships. Accompanied by his father to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%