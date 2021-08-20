Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two suspected kidnappers, nine alleged internet fraudsters arrested by police in Kwara
News photo Daily Post  - Two suspected kidnappers and nine alleged internet fraudsters, have been arrested by the Kwara State Police Command. The two suspected kidnappers, Rafiu

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected kidnappers, cultists arrested in Kwara Nigerian Tribune:
Suspected kidnappers, cultists arrested in Kwara
Two Suspected Kidnappers Nabbed In Kwara Independent:
Two Suspected Kidnappers Nabbed In Kwara
2 Suspected Kidnappers, 9 The Trent:
2 Suspected Kidnappers, 9 'Yahoo Boys' Arrested (PICTURED)
Two suspected kidnappers, nine alleged internet fraudsters arrested by police in Kwara Republican Nigeria:
Two suspected kidnappers, nine alleged internet fraudsters arrested by police in Kwara
Drama As Two Suspected Kidnappers, Nine Alleged Internet Fraudsters Are Nabbed By Police In Kwara Tori News:
Drama As Two Suspected Kidnappers, Nine Alleged Internet Fraudsters Are Nabbed By Police In Kwara


   More Picks
1 Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up - The Cable, 19 hours ago
2 Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria Until Buhari Leaves Office – Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 NNPC hails appeal court’s judgment on OML 11 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
4 100 APC members sue party, asks court to dissolve the 13-member caretaker committee led by Governor Buni - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Again, UNIJOS suspends academic activities over insecurity - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Grazing reserve: 'You're turning Nigeria to cow republic', Ortom slams Buhari - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 BBNaija: My brother has schizophrenia – Maria breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Pere’s management addresses reports he was abusive to ex-wife - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 20 private jets in Kano as Jonathan, Osinbajo, Atiku, govs attend Buhari son’s wedding - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 Why FG can't prosecute repentant insurgents -Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info