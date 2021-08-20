Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wearing trousers for ladies is not a sin.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Malawi-based Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu has advised people to emancipate themselves from superstitious beliefs and certain falsehoods including ones surrounding paying of tithes.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up - The Cable, 19 hours ago
2 Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria Until Buhari Leaves Office – Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 NNPC hails appeal court’s judgment on OML 11 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
4 100 APC members sue party, asks court to dissolve the 13-member caretaker committee led by Governor Buni - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Again, UNIJOS suspends academic activities over insecurity - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Grazing reserve: 'You're turning Nigeria to cow republic', Ortom slams Buhari - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 BBNaija: My brother has schizophrenia – Maria breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Pere’s management addresses reports he was abusive to ex-wife - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 20 private jets in Kano as Jonathan, Osinbajo, Atiku, govs attend Buhari son’s wedding - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 Why FG can't prosecute repentant insurgents -Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 19 hours ago
