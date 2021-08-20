Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Lawyer to Nigerian singer Paul Okoye said the musician is yet to be served with the divorce petition filed by his wife Anita.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer - P.M. News PM News:
Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer - P.M. News
Paul Okoye is yet to get divorce papers -- Lawyer Instablog 9ja:
Paul Okoye is yet to get divorce papers -- Lawyer
Rudeboy’s Lawyer Reacts to Alleged Divorce Republican Nigeria:
Rudeboy’s Lawyer Reacts to Alleged Divorce
Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer See Naija:
Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer
Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer Olajide TV:
Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer
Paul Okoye’s lawyer reacts to alleged divorce saga Luci Post:
Paul Okoye’s lawyer reacts to alleged divorce saga
Paul Okoye Gist Reel:
Paul Okoye's lawyer reacts to alleged divorce saga
Read What Paul Okoye’s Lawyer Said About Divorce From Wife, Anita Naija News:
Read What Paul Okoye’s Lawyer Said About Divorce From Wife, Anita
Rudeboy’s Lawyer Reacts to Alleged Divorce Gist 36:
Rudeboy’s Lawyer Reacts to Alleged Divorce
Rudeboy’s Legal Team Reacts To Alleged Divorce Naija on Point:
Rudeboy’s Legal Team Reacts To Alleged Divorce
Paul is yet to receive divorce papers — Lawyer News Mirror:
Paul is yet to receive divorce papers — Lawyer
Rudeboy’s Lawyer Reacts to Alleged Divorce Edujandon:
Rudeboy’s Lawyer Reacts to Alleged Divorce
Rudeboy Tori News:
Rudeboy's Lawyer Reacts to Alleged Divorce


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria Until Buhari Leaves Office – Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
2 Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 18 hours ago
3 FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N760.7bn for July 2021 - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
4 Grazing reserve: 'You're turning Nigeria to cow republic', Ortom slams Buhari - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Why FG can't prosecute repentant insurgents -Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Paul Okoye's estranged wife Anita wants N7.8m per month — First Reports - First Reports, 7 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Pere’s management addresses reports he was abusive to ex-wife - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 20 private jets in Kano as Jonathan, Osinbajo, Atiku, govs attend Buhari son’s wedding - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Osun Police Command probes killing of 5 farmers in Ile-Ife - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
10 ‘I love you so much’ – Patoranking celebrates his daughter as she turns 3 years old (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info