Agric revolution: Lagos agenda’ll be investors’ hub – Commissioner Champion Newspapers - .As APPEALS project turns out 165 PWDs Agripreneurs In Aquaculture, Poultry, Rice Value Chains IBRAHIM QUADRI Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, on Friday said the agenda of the State is to be investors’ hub for agric ...



News Credibility Score: 50%