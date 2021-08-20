Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


More photos of dignitaries at the wedding of President Buhari's son, Yusuf
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The wedding of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Buhari to Zahra Bayero, daughter of the Emir of Bichi, took place in Kano state today August 20.

 

The wedding was attended by past preside

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photos of top dignitaries Yusuf Buhari wedding Lailas News:
Photos of top dignitaries Yusuf Buhari wedding
Photos Of Top Dignitaries Who Stormed The Wedding Of President Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Republican Nigeria:
Photos Of Top Dignitaries Who Stormed The Wedding Of President Buhari’s Son, Yusuf
Photos And Video From The Wedding Dinner Of President Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Gist 36:
Photos And Video From The Wedding Dinner Of President Buhari’s Son, Yusuf
First Photos From Wedding Dinner Of President Buhari Infotrust News:
First Photos From Wedding Dinner Of President Buhari's Son, Yusuf
Videos from the wedding dinner of President Buhari’s son Yusuf Gist Reel:
Videos from the wedding dinner of President Buhari’s son Yusuf
Photos Of Top Dignitaries Who Stormed The Wedding Of President Buhari Tori News:
Photos Of Top Dignitaries Who Stormed The Wedding Of President Buhari's Son, Yusuf


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria Until Buhari Leaves Office – Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
2 Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 18 hours ago
3 FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N760.7bn for July 2021 - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
4 Grazing reserve: 'You're turning Nigeria to cow republic', Ortom slams Buhari - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Why FG can't prosecute repentant insurgents -Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Paul Okoye's estranged wife Anita wants N7.8m per month — First Reports - First Reports, 7 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Pere’s management addresses reports he was abusive to ex-wife - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 20 private jets in Kano as Jonathan, Osinbajo, Atiku, govs attend Buhari son’s wedding - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Osun Police Command probes killing of 5 farmers in Ile-Ife - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
10 ‘I love you so much’ – Patoranking celebrates his daughter as she turns 3 years old (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info