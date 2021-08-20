Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N760.7bn for July 2021
Prompt News  - By Tony Obiechina, Abuja  The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N760.717 billion in July 2021 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal, States and Local Governments Councils.    This was contained in a communiqué ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

FG, states, LGs share N760.7 billion for July Premium Times:
FG, states, LGs share N760.7 billion for July
FG, states, LGs share N760.7bn for July – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
FG, states, LGs share N760.7bn for July – The Sun Nigeria
July Allocation: FG, states, LGs share N760.7 billion Peoples Gazette:
July Allocation: FG, states, LGs share N760.7 billion
FG, states, LGs share N760.7bn for July | Economy | herald.ng The Herald:
FG, states, LGs share N760.7bn for July | Economy | herald.ng
FG, states, LGs share N760.7B in July as revenue falls - P.M. News PM News:
FG, states, LGs share N760.7B in July as revenue falls - P.M. News
FAAC shares N760bn July allocation to FG, states Within Nigeria:
FAAC shares N760bn July allocation to FG, states


   More Picks
1 Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up - The Cable, 19 hours ago
2 Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria Until Buhari Leaves Office – Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 NNPC hails appeal court’s judgment on OML 11 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
4 100 APC members sue party, asks court to dissolve the 13-member caretaker committee led by Governor Buni - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Again, UNIJOS suspends academic activities over insecurity - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Grazing reserve: 'You're turning Nigeria to cow republic', Ortom slams Buhari - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 BBNaija: My brother has schizophrenia – Maria breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Pere’s management addresses reports he was abusive to ex-wife - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 20 private jets in Kano as Jonathan, Osinbajo, Atiku, govs attend Buhari son’s wedding - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 Why FG can't prosecute repentant insurgents -Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info