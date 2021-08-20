FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N760.7bn for July 2021 Prompt News - By Tony Obiechina, Abuja The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N760.717 billion in July 2021 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal, States and Local Governments Councils. This was contained in a communiqué ...



News Credibility Score: 94%