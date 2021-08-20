Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Aisha Buhari hosts Gambian first Lady (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, played host to the first lady of Gambia, Mrs. Fatoumata Ban Barrow and her entourage today August 20.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

