Malami Disowns DSS Over Invasion Of Sunday Igboho’s Residence
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has denied authorising the invasion of the Ibadan residence of the Yoruba self-acclaimed activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, by the men of the DSS. Daily Trust:
Malami denies knowledge of DSS’ invasion of Igboho’s home Ripples Nigeria:
I Didn’t Ask DSS To Invade Igboho’s Residence - AGF, Malami The Nigeria Lawyer:
I Never Asked DSS To Invade Sunday Igboho CKN Nigeria:
AGF Malami Breaks Silence On Ordering DSS Attack On Sunday Igboho’s Residence The Genius Media:
I have no hands in the invasion of Sunday Igboho’s house, neither did I authorise same – AGF Star News:
AGF Malami Denies Ordering DSS Attack On Sunday Igboho’s Residence Tunde Ednut:
AGF Malami Denies Ordering DSS Attack On Sunday Igboho’s Residence Naija News:
