Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Why I like Emmanuel, Liquorose relationship – WhiteMoney
Daily Post  - WhiteMoney, one of the Big Brother Naija season 6 housemates has disclosed that he likes the relationship between Emmanuel and Liquorose. Emmanuel and Liquorose got together since the second week of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season after they both declared ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: “Liquorose and Emmanuel’s relationship is the kind of relationship I want”- Whitemoney Oyo Gist:
BBNaija: “Liquorose and Emmanuel’s relationship is the kind of relationship I want”- Whitemoney
BBNaija: Why I like Emmanuel, Liquorose relationship – WhiteMoney My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija: Why I like Emmanuel, Liquorose relationship – WhiteMoney
BBNaija: Why I like Emmanuel, Liquorose relationship – WhiteMoney The News Guru:
BBNaija: Why I like Emmanuel, Liquorose relationship – WhiteMoney
BBNaija: Whitemoney speaks on relationship with Queen Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Whitemoney speaks on relationship with Queen
BBNaija: Jackie B, Queen confess love for Whitemoney PM News:
BBNaija: Jackie B, Queen confess love for Whitemoney
#BBNaija: Why I like Emmanuel, Liquorose relationship – WhiteMoney Edujandon:
#BBNaija: Why I like Emmanuel, Liquorose relationship – WhiteMoney
BBNaija: Why I Like Emmanuel, Liquorose Relationship – WhiteMoney Benco News:
BBNaija: Why I Like Emmanuel, Liquorose Relationship – WhiteMoney
BBNaija: Why I Like Emmanuel, Liquorose Relationship – Whitemoney Speaks GL Trends:
BBNaija: Why I Like Emmanuel, Liquorose Relationship – Whitemoney Speaks
#BBNaija: Why I Envy Emmanuel &Liquorose Relationship – Whitemoney Gist Lovers:
#BBNaija: Why I Envy Emmanuel &Liquorose Relationship – Whitemoney
Why I Like Emmanuel, Liquorose Relationship – Whitemoney Speaks Gist 36:
Why I Like Emmanuel, Liquorose Relationship – Whitemoney Speaks
Why I Like Emmanuel, Liquorose Relationship – Whitemoney Speaks Republican Nigeria:
Why I Like Emmanuel, Liquorose Relationship – Whitemoney Speaks
Jaguda.com:
#BBNaija: WhiteMoney addresses his relationship with Queen
#BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney reveals why he cannot have a relationship with Queen Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney reveals why he cannot have a relationship with Queen
BBNaija: Whitemoney speaks on relationship with Queen See Naija:
BBNaija: Whitemoney speaks on relationship with Queen
#BBNaija: WhiteMoney addresses his relationship with Queen Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: WhiteMoney addresses his relationship with Queen
BBNaija: Why I Like Emmanuel, Liquorose Relationship – Whitemoney Speaks Tori News:
BBNaija: Why I Like Emmanuel, Liquorose Relationship – Whitemoney Speaks


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Why I like Emmanuel, Liquorose relationship – WhiteMoney - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N760.7bn for July 2021 - Prompt News, 1 day ago
3 Malami Disowns DSS Over Invasion Of Sunday Igboho’s Residence - Independent, 16 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: Michael, Jackie B reconcile after split - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 12 Quick Facts about Tsola Emiko 21st Olu of Warri - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
6 Igboho’s stay in Benin prison blessing in disguise — Lawyer - The Nation, 19 hours ago
7 R.Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah due to alleged pregnancy, Ex-tour manager reveals - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Busted! How The Nigerian Army Nabbed Boko Haram Supplier In Yobe - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
9 "There is an evil spirit tormenting single and married women" - Nigerian missionary counters Catholic priest on existence of spiritual husbands, wives - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 More photos of dignitaries at the wedding of President Buhari's son, Yusuf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info