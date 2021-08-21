Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


R.Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah due to alleged pregnancy, Ex-tour manager reveals
News photo The Punch  - R.Kelly's former tour manager, Demetrius Smith, has revealed that the R&B singer got married to the late pop star Aaliyah at 15 because he believed it when she alleged pregnancy.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kelly Married Aaliyah At 15 Because He Thought She Was Pregnant - Ex-Tour Manager Tells Court The Herald:
Kelly Married Aaliyah At 15 Because He Thought She Was Pregnant - Ex-Tour Manager Tells Court
How R.Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah – Ex-tour manager reveals Lailas News:
How R.Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah – Ex-tour manager reveals
I Paid Bribe For R Kelly To Wed Aaliyah, Says Aide News Break:
I Paid Bribe For R Kelly To Wed Aaliyah, Says Aide
R.Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah due to alleged pregnancy, Ex-tour manager reveals | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
R.Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah due to alleged pregnancy, Ex-tour manager reveals | Ladun Liadi's Blog
How R.Kelly Married 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Due To Alleged Pregnancy - Ex-Tour Manager Reveals Tori News:
How R.Kelly Married 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Due To Alleged Pregnancy - Ex-Tour Manager Reveals


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria Until Buhari Leaves Office – Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
2 Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 18 hours ago
3 FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N760.7bn for July 2021 - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
4 Grazing reserve: 'You're turning Nigeria to cow republic', Ortom slams Buhari - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Why FG can't prosecute repentant insurgents -Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Paul Okoye's estranged wife Anita wants N7.8m per month — First Reports - First Reports, 7 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Pere’s management addresses reports he was abusive to ex-wife - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 20 private jets in Kano as Jonathan, Osinbajo, Atiku, govs attend Buhari son’s wedding - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Osun Police Command probes killing of 5 farmers in Ile-Ife - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
10 ‘I love you so much’ – Patoranking celebrates his daughter as she turns 3 years old (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info