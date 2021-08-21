Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Liverpool Vs Burnley: Confirmed Lineups Of Both Teams Are Out
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Liverpool will host Burnley at Anfield this afternoon (Saturday) in the Premier League. And the Reds showed they mean business in their season-opening fixture, dispatching top-flight returnees Norwich City with ease in a 3-0 win, which saw Diogo Jota, ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Liverpool 1-0 Burnley: Jota Gives Liverpool Edge At Anfield Independent:
Liverpool 1-0 Burnley: Jota Gives Liverpool Edge At Anfield
Liverpool Vs Burnley: Confirmed Lineups Of Both Teams Are Out | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Liverpool Vs Burnley: Confirmed Lineups Of Both Teams Are Out | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Why I like Emmanuel, Liquorose relationship – WhiteMoney - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N760.7bn for July 2021 - Prompt News, 1 day ago
3 Malami Disowns DSS Over Invasion Of Sunday Igboho’s Residence - Independent, 16 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: Michael, Jackie B reconcile after split - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 12 Quick Facts about Tsola Emiko 21st Olu of Warri - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
6 Igboho’s stay in Benin prison blessing in disguise — Lawyer - The Nation, 19 hours ago
7 R.Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah due to alleged pregnancy, Ex-tour manager reveals - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Busted! How The Nigerian Army Nabbed Boko Haram Supplier In Yobe - Republican Nigeria, 14 hours ago
9 "There is an evil spirit tormenting single and married women" - Nigerian missionary counters Catholic priest on existence of spiritual husbands, wives - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 More photos of dignitaries at the wedding of President Buhari's son, Yusuf - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info