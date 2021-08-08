REVEALED: ‘Why APC Picked Osinbajo/Malami, Dumped Bola Tinubu Ticket For 2023’ Anaedo Online - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly concluded plans to field Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and AGF Abubakar Malami as it’s President and VP candidate for the 2023 election. Anaedoonline.ng reports that this was made known by a ...



News Credibility Score: 30%