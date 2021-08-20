Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Notorious armed robber shot dead in Imo, police revolver pistol recovered from him (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Men of the Imo state police command have killed a notorious armed robber simply identified as Bugatti said to have terrorized residents of Nsu Community in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State, with

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Imo Police confirms killing of notorious robber, stolen revolver retrieved Ripples Nigeria:
Imo Police confirms killing of notorious robber, stolen revolver retrieved
Notorious Armed Robber Shot Dead In Imo As Revolver Pistol Is Recovered From Him (Photos) Republican Nigeria:
Notorious Armed Robber Shot Dead In Imo As Revolver Pistol Is Recovered From Him (Photos)
Notorious Armed Robber Shot Dead In Imo As Revolver Pistol Is Recovered From Him (Photos) Tori News:
Notorious Armed Robber Shot Dead In Imo As Revolver Pistol Is Recovered From Him (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria Until Buhari Leaves Office – Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 Three-storey building collapses in Enugu - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Again, UNIJOS suspends academic activities over insecurity - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Malami Disowns DSS Over Invasion Of Sunday Igboho’s Residence - Independent, 13 hours ago
5 20 private jets in Kano as Jonathan, Osinbajo, Atiku, govs attend Buhari son’s wedding - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 BBNaija S6: Michael, Jackie B reconcile after split - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Igboho’s stay in Benin prison blessing in disguise — Lawyer - The Nation, 16 hours ago
8 R.Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah due to alleged pregnancy, Ex-tour manager reveals - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Busted! How The Nigerian Army Nabbed Boko Haram Supplier In Yobe - Republican Nigeria, 11 hours ago
10 Phamarcists may down tools over resident doctors’ strike - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info