Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VIDEO: Actress Chioma confesses to sleeping with Apostle Suleman Johnson after a colleague hooked them up
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Nollywood actress Chioma Ifemeludike has confessed how she allegedly slept with Apostle Suleman Johnson after a colleague, Lynda Clems hooked them up.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Slept With Apostle Suleman Twice And He paid Me N500k For Hookups —Actress Chioma Opens Up Sahara Reporters:
I Slept With Apostle Suleman Twice And He paid Me N500k For Hookups —Actress Chioma Opens Up
Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in trouble The Info NG:
Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in trouble
Chioma Ifemeludike drags colleague for denying claims of hooking her up with Apostle Suleman Gist Reel:
Chioma Ifemeludike drags colleague for denying claims of hooking her up with Apostle Suleman
How I Slept With Apostle Suleman Kanyi Daily:
How I Slept With Apostle Suleman 'Twice' For Money - Actress Chioma Ifemeludike [Video]
How I slept with Apostle Suleman for money – Actress Chioma Ifemeludike (VIDEO) Republican Nigeria:
How I slept with Apostle Suleman for money – Actress Chioma Ifemeludike (VIDEO)
Actress Chioma Confesses How She Allegedly Slept With Suleman Johnson After A Colleague Hooked Them Up Infotrust News:
Actress Chioma Confesses How She Allegedly Slept With Suleman Johnson After A Colleague Hooked Them Up
Chioma confesses how she allegedly slept with Suleman Johnson after a colleague hooked them up Kemi Filani Blog:
Chioma confesses how she allegedly slept with Suleman Johnson after a colleague hooked them up


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria Until Buhari Leaves Office – Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
2 Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 18 hours ago
3 FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N760.7bn for July 2021 - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
4 Grazing reserve: 'You're turning Nigeria to cow republic', Ortom slams Buhari - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Why FG can't prosecute repentant insurgents -Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Paul Okoye's estranged wife Anita wants N7.8m per month — First Reports - First Reports, 7 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Pere’s management addresses reports he was abusive to ex-wife - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 20 private jets in Kano as Jonathan, Osinbajo, Atiku, govs attend Buhari son’s wedding - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Osun Police Command probes killing of 5 farmers in Ile-Ife - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
10 ‘I love you so much’ – Patoranking celebrates his daughter as she turns 3 years old (Photos) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info