Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado-Bayero
Daily Trust  - Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday presented Staff of Office to Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, as the second Emir of Bichi.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari The Punch:
Buhari's in-law Nasiru Ado-Bayero installed as Bichi Emir
Buhari’s In-Law Nasiru Ado-Bayero Installed As Emir Of Bichi The Trent:
Buhari’s In-Law Nasiru Ado-Bayero Installed As Emir Of Bichi
What Buhari told in-law Emir of Bichi about late dad The Herald:
What Buhari told in-law Emir of Bichi about late dad
Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado-Bayero The Eagle Online:
Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado-Bayero
Ganduje Presents Staff Of Office To Emir Of Bichi, Nasiru Ado-Bayero iWitness:
Ganduje Presents Staff Of Office To Emir Of Bichi, Nasiru Ado-Bayero
Buhari’s in-law Nasiru Ado-Bayero installed as Bichi Emir Republican Nigeria:
Buhari’s in-law Nasiru Ado-Bayero installed as Bichi Emir


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: I showered with Boma, Queen reveals - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation - Bella Naija, 12 hours ago
3 Kebbi Fabricates Armoured Personnel Carriers To Strengthen Fight Against Banditry - Independent, 17 hours ago
4 Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado-Bayero - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
5 If you rush into marriage, you will rush out like I did - Funke Akindele spills - Kemi Filani Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Killing of five Osun farmers has nothing to do with Ife/Modakeke dispute - Ooni of Ife - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
7 R.Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah due to alleged pregnancy, Ex-tour manager reveals - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 5-yr old Oyo-born kid bags chieftaincy title in Lagos - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
9 "I will be alright" DJ Cuppy assures fans after she made a post wondering what would happen if she "suddenly dropped dead" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 How I R*ped Old Women On Their Farms – Suspect Makes Shocking Confession In Ondo - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info