"If you want a good wife, start treating her like one," Mary Remmy Njoku offers advice to married couples







The ROK Studios boss, who is married to iROKO TV founder, Jason Njoku, said it takes two Linda Ikeji Blog - Mary Remmy Njoku has dished out marriage advice to those who want to make their marriage work.The ROK Studios boss, who is married to iROKO TV founder, Jason Njoku, said it takes two



News Credibility Score: 99%