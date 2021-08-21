Buhari mourns ex-Oyo, Ekiti military gov Adetunji Olurin Daily Trust - President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Ogun, Ekiti and Oyo states over the death of former military Governor and Administrator, Gen. Adetunji Idowu Olurin. President Buhari, in a statement issued Saturday by his spokesman, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%