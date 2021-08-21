Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari mourns ex-Oyo, Ekiti military gov Adetunji Olurin
News photo Daily Trust  - President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Ogun, Ekiti and Oyo states over the death of former military Governor and Administrator, Gen. Adetunji Idowu Olurin. President Buhari, in a statement issued Saturday by his spokesman, ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

