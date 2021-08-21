Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian govt to resume N10,000 payment to selected poor from Monday
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - In its bid to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty, the Federal government has promised to resume N10,000 monthly payment to the poor and vulnerable across the country from Monday, August 23.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

