Affirmative Action: "We've Fewer Women In Senate" – Abaribe
The Herald  - Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate minority leader, on Saturday said the number of women in governance had decreased drastically compared to the figures of 1999.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

