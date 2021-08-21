Ex-governor, Ayo Fayose shares interesting photo of man who many refer to as 'Obasanjo'

|
1
New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation - Bella Naija,
4 hours ago
2
Malami Disowns DSS Over Invasion Of Sunday Igboho’s Residence - Independent,
19 hours ago
3
BBNaija S6: Michael, Jackie B reconcile after split - The Punch,
18 hours ago
4
Igboho’s stay in Benin prison blessing in disguise — Lawyer - The Nation,
22 hours ago
5
R.Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah due to alleged pregnancy, Ex-tour manager reveals - The Punch,
16 hours ago
6
Busted! How The Nigerian Army Nabbed Boko Haram Supplier In Yobe - Republican Nigeria,
17 hours ago
7
"I will be alright" DJ Cuppy assures fans after she made a post wondering what would happen if she "suddenly dropped dead" - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
How I R*ped Old Women On Their Farms – Suspect Makes Shocking Confession In Ondo - Republican Nigeria,
13 hours ago
9
I Can Be Friends With Isa Pantami – Fani-Kayode Replies Nigerians After Attack - Naija News,
16 hours ago
10
APC’s inability to win elections in Enugu is shameful: Ken Nnamdi - Peoples Gazette,
11 hours ago