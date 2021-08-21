Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why PDP hasn’t won Lagos governorship election since 1999 –Bode George
The Punch  - A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, tells TOBI AWORINDE about the crisis rocking the party and the inability of police to unravel killers of Funsho Williams

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bode George Reveals Why PDP Hasn’t Won Governorship Seat In Lagos Naija Loaded:
Bode George Reveals Why PDP Hasn’t Won Governorship Seat In Lagos
Bode George Reveals Why PDP Hasn’t Won Governorship Seat In Lagos Information Nigeria:
Bode George Reveals Why PDP Hasn’t Won Governorship Seat In Lagos
Why PDP hasn The Herald:
Why PDP hasn't won Lagos since 1999 - Bode George | Politics | herald.ng


   More Picks
1 New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation - Bella Naija, 19 hours ago
2 BBNaija eviction: Organizers release secret diary session nomination | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Kebbi Fabricates Armoured Personnel Carriers To Strengthen Fight Against Banditry - Independent, 1 day ago
4 21st Olu of Warri revokes grandfather’s curse on Nigeria - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Wanted criminal arrested with 53 AK-47 magazines, 260 live ammunition in Nasarawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Buhari, Abiodun, Makinde, others mourn former Military Administrator, Olurin - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
7 State of the nation: Nigeria fast descending into tyranny, dictatorship – Afenifere - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 “Never knew the worth of my Gold, until I lost it” – Singer, Tems’ ex-boyfriend says he regrets cheating on her with her bestfriend - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
9 2023: PDP accuses APC of using EFCC to hound opposition, dissenting voices - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 ‘Stop breastfeeding men’ Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as shares breastfeeding photos - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info