Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Delta APC, PDP felicitate new Olu of Warri, Emiko
News photo The Punch  - All Progressive Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party have felicitated Omoba Tsola Emiko on his ascendancy to the throne Of Olu of Warri Kingdom

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Delta APC, PDP felicitate new Olu of Warri, Emiko The Guardian:
Delta APC, PDP felicitate new Olu of Warri, Emiko
New Olu of Warri ascends throne Premium Times:
New Olu of Warri ascends throne
Atiku Abubakar Felicitates With the Olu of Warri, Omoba Tshola Emiko Naija on Point:
Atiku Abubakar Felicitates With the Olu of Warri, Omoba Tshola Emiko


   More Picks
1 Buhari, Abiodun, Makinde, others mourn former Military Administrator, Olurin - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
2 New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation - Bella Naija, 21 hours ago
3 Actor, Walter Anga and wife celebrate 12th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 21st Olu of Warri revokes grandfather’s curse on Nigeria - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 Wanted criminal arrested with 53 AK-47 magazines, 260 live ammunition in Nasarawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 ‘Stop breastfeeding men’ Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as shares breastfeeding photos - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
7 Killing of five Osun farmers has nothing to do with Ife/Modakeke dispute - Ooni of Ife - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Politicians who attended Buhari's son's wedding with hired jets are not different from bandits ― Gumi - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
9 State of the nation: Nigeria fast descending into tyranny, dictatorship – Afenifere - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 “Never knew the worth of my Gold, until I lost it” – Singer, Tems’ ex-boyfriend says he regrets cheating on her with her bestfriend - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info