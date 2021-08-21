Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija eviction: Organizers release secret diary session nomination | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - BBNaija eviction: Organizers release secret diary session nomination....

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija eviction: Organizers release secret diary session nomination Daily Post:
BBNaija eviction: Organizers release secret diary session nomination
BBNaija eviction: Organizers release secret diary session nomination My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija eviction: Organizers release secret diary session nomination
#BBNaija: Organizers Releases Secret Diary Session Nomination and Who Might Be Going Home Today Gist Lovers:
#BBNaija: Organizers Releases Secret Diary Session Nomination and Who Might Be Going Home Today
BBNaija eviction: Organizers release secret diary session nomination Olajide TV:
BBNaija eviction: Organizers release secret diary session nomination


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: I showered with Boma, Queen reveals - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation - Bella Naija, 14 hours ago
3 Kebbi Fabricates Armoured Personnel Carriers To Strengthen Fight Against Banditry - Independent, 19 hours ago
4 Buhari urges new Emir of Bichi to emulate father in promoting peace, unity - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
5 Buhari, Abiodun, Makinde, others mourn former Military Administrator, Olurin - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Lagos records 776 as NCDC confirms over one thousand fresh cases, more deaths - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
7 Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado-Bayero - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
8 If you rush into marriage, you will rush out like I did - Funke Akindele spills - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Killing of five Osun farmers has nothing to do with Ife/Modakeke dispute - Ooni of Ife - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
10 5-yr old Oyo-born kid bags chieftaincy title in Lagos - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info