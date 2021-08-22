How Nigerian Polytechnic Student Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Buried Her In Shallow Grave









A polytechnic student in Nigeria, Mumini Abubakar has killed his girlfriend, Franca Elisha, and secretly buried her remains in a shallow grave.

Abubakar was said to have allegedly killed ... Sahara Reporters - Federal Polytechnic, MubiA polytechnic student in Nigeria, Mumini Abubakar has killed his girlfriend, Franca Elisha, and secretly buried her remains in a shallow grave.Abubakar was said to have allegedly killed ...



News Credibility Score: 99%