Wanted criminal arrested with 53 AK-47 magazines, 260 live ammunition in Nasarawa
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has apprehended a suspected criminal, Likita Abubakar, who was conveying 53 AK-47 Magazine and 260 rounds of live ammunition to an unknown destination in the state.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

