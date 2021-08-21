Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Maria defiled me – Saga
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Saga has said Maria defiled him. Saga said Maria during Friday night’s jacuzzi party grabbed his manhood. He said this during a conversation with Tega, Nini and Boma. Saga said: “It wasn’t a truth or dare, ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Maria defiled me – Saga Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Maria defiled me – Saga
BBNaija: “Maria defiled me”- Saga laments Oyo Gist:
BBNaija: “Maria defiled me”- Saga laments
#BBNaija: “Maria defiled me by grabbing my d**k while we were dancing” — Saga (video) Naija Parrot:
#BBNaija: “Maria defiled me by grabbing my d**k while we were dancing” — Saga (video)
#BBNaija 2021: “Maria defiled me by grabbing my d**k while we were dancing” - Saga (Video) Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: “Maria defiled me by grabbing my d**k while we were dancing” - Saga (Video)
Salone:
BBNAIJA – “Maria defiled me by grabbing my private part while we were dancing” — Saga
Maria defiled me – Saga Studio CB55:
Maria defiled me – Saga
Maria grabbed my manhood, BBNaija housemate, Saga, blows hot 1st for Credible News:
Maria grabbed my manhood, BBNaija housemate, Saga, blows hot
#BBNaija: Saga Tells Housemates That Maria Grabbed His Manhood During The Jacuzzi Party (Video) Tori News:
#BBNaija: Saga Tells Housemates That Maria Grabbed His Manhood During The Jacuzzi Party (Video)


   More Picks
1 Lukaku Scores On Premier League Return As Chelsea Inflict More Misery On Arsenal - Complete Sports, 2 hours ago
2 Buhari, Abiodun, Makinde, others mourn former Military Administrator, Olurin - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
3 New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation - Bella Naija, 1 day ago
4 Actor, Walter Anga and wife celebrate 12th wedding anniversary (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 BBNaija eviction: Organizers release secret diary session nomination | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 14 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Maria defiled me – Saga - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero, failed to deliver campaign promises – Afenifere’s Adebanjo - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 21st Olu of Warri revokes grandfather’s curse on Nigeria - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 Killing of five Osun farmers has nothing to do with Ife/Modakeke dispute - Ooni of Ife - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 SERAP sues Buhari, others over ‘missing N106bn in 149 MDAs’ - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info