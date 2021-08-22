Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero, failed to deliver campaign promises – Afenifere’s Adebanjo
News photo Daily Post  - Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari’s attitude towards governance.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Acting Like Roman Emperor Nero, Failed To Deliver Campaign Promises — Afenifere’s Adebanjo The Info Stride:
Buhari Acting Like Roman Emperor Nero, Failed To Deliver Campaign Promises — Afenifere’s Adebanjo
Buhari is behaving like Roman Emperor Nero-Ayo Adebanjo Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari is behaving like Roman Emperor Nero-Ayo Adebanjo
Buhari Acting Like Roman Emperor Nero, Failed To Deliver Campaign Promises – Afenifere Naija on Point:
Buhari Acting Like Roman Emperor Nero, Failed To Deliver Campaign Promises – Afenifere
Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero – Afenifere’s Adebanjo See Naija:
Buhari acting like Roman Emperor Nero – Afenifere’s Adebanjo
Buhari is behaving like Roman Emperor Nero-Ayo Adebanjo Paradise News:
Buhari is behaving like Roman Emperor Nero-Ayo Adebanjo


   More Picks
1 New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation - Bella Naija, 19 hours ago
2 BBNaija eviction: Organizers release secret diary session nomination | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Kebbi Fabricates Armoured Personnel Carriers To Strengthen Fight Against Banditry - Independent, 1 day ago
4 21st Olu of Warri revokes grandfather’s curse on Nigeria - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Wanted criminal arrested with 53 AK-47 magazines, 260 live ammunition in Nasarawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Buhari, Abiodun, Makinde, others mourn former Military Administrator, Olurin - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
7 State of the nation: Nigeria fast descending into tyranny, dictatorship – Afenifere - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 “Never knew the worth of my Gold, until I lost it” – Singer, Tems’ ex-boyfriend says he regrets cheating on her with her bestfriend - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
9 2023: PDP accuses APC of using EFCC to hound opposition, dissenting voices - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 ‘Stop breastfeeding men’ Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as shares breastfeeding photos - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info